Ray (finger) will be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks due to a jammed finger, tTodd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ray landed on the injured list at Triple-A San Antonio with the injury in late April but made his return relatively quickly, though it appears he never fully recovered and has been playing through the issue, leading to his return to the IL. The 25-year-old will be shut down for a bit before starting his rehab work.

