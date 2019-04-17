Ray (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unclear what Ray is dealing with or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. The outfielder was off to a slow start to the season with Triple-A San Antonio before getting injured, slashing just .170/.250/.170 with two stolen bases in 12 games.

