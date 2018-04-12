Brewers' Corey Ray: Quick start at Double-A level
Ray is 7-for-26 (.269) with a home run, two triples, and a double through six games with Double-A Biloxi.
Ray had just four triples and 40 total extra-base hits over 112 High-A games a year ago, but he will have a chance to surpass both numbers if his early success continues. While Ray is showing more power, contact remains an issue, as he has already struck out 10 times -- while walking just twice -- in 2018.
