Ray went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday.

Ray has really gotten things going at the plate this season, particularly this month, one in which he has hit .295/.375/.705 with eight home runs and 19 RBI through 20 games. He has also found a lot of success on the basepaths in 2018, coming up successful on 30 of his 34 stolen-base attempts. All in all, Ray has reestablished himself as a prospect after a couple subpar seasons to kick off his professional career.