Spangenberg went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Spangenberg launched his first homer of spring training in the first inning off of Jaime Barria. Although Spangenberg's role with the Brewers remains uncertain after Mike Moustakas was brought back on a one-year deal, his early success to this point can't hurt his case for playing time at second base. Expect Spangenberg to continue to see plenty of opportunities at the dish this spring.

