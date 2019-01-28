Spangenberg will likely split time with Hernan Perez and Tyler Saladino at second base in 2019, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Unless Milwaukee signs or trades for a second baseman that's already proven himself in the big leagues, manager Craig Counsell expects to use a number of players at second. Along with Perez and Saladino, Travis Shaw also spent time at the keystone, making him another viable option at the position if needed.

