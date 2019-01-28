Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Expected to share time at keystone
Spangenberg will likely split time with Hernan Perez and Tyler Saladino at second base in 2019, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Unless Milwaukee signs or trades for a second baseman that's already proven himself in the big leagues, manager Craig Counsell expects to use a number of players at second. Along with Perez and Saladino, Travis Shaw also spent time at the keystone, making him another viable option at the position if needed.
