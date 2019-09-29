Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Gets fourth start in five games
Spangenberg will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Rockies.
Spangenberg will close out the regular season with four starts in the final five games, as injuries to Lorenzo Cain (ankle) and Ryan Braun (calf) will open up a spot for him in the outfield. So long as both of the banged-up outfielders are able to make it back for the postseason, Spangenberg isn't likely to see regular usage in October.
