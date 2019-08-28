Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Gets third straight start
Spangenberg will man third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Cardinals.
He'll pick up his third consecutive start, including his second in a row at the hot corner with Mike Moustakas tending to a wrist injury. Moustakas is viewed as day-to-day and could be ready to reclaim starting duties in Friday's series opener with the Cubs, but Spangenberg's inclusion in the lineup for three straight days at least implies that he's moved ahead of Hernan Perez as the Brewers' top utility infielder.
