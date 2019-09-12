Spangenberg is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Spangenberg started the last 10 games at second base and tallied one hit in nine of them, but he will be held out Thursday with manager Craig Counsell electing to give the right-handed-hitting Hernan Perez the start at second base against southpaw Caleb Smith. More days off could be in store for Spangenberg in the near future, as Perez resumes his utility role with shortstop Orlando Arcia back with the team, and Keston Hiura (hamstring) could be back in the lineup sometime next week.