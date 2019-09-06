Spangenberg went 1-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Cubs.

Making his third consecutive start, Spangenberg hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning off Brad Wieck. The 28-year-old was optioned to the minors back in March, but was called up on August 24 after a successful stint with Triple-A San Antonio. He should see more playing time if the power continues.

More News
Our Latest Stories