Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Knocks another homer
Spangenberg went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's game against the Mariners.
Spangenberg put the Brewers on the board with his solo shot in the sixth inning, which was followed by a solo homer from Hernan Perez. While both of his hits this spring have left the yard, the utility man is hitting just .167 with four strikeouts through 12 at-bats.
