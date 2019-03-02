Spangenberg went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's game against the Mariners.

Spangenberg put the Brewers on the board with his solo shot in the sixth inning, which was followed by a solo homer from Hernan Perez. While both of his hits this spring have left the yard, the utility man is hitting just .167 with four strikeouts through 12 at-bats.

