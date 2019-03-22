Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Optioned to minors
Spangenberg was optioned to minor-league camp Friday.
The Brewers couldn't find room for Spangenberg or fellow utility man Tyler Saladino, as Hernan Perez is set to fill a versatile bench role. Spangenberg will have multiple routes back to the big leagues, though his .258/.318/.391 career slash line limits his fantasy appeal when opportunities do arrive.
