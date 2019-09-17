Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Providing late-season boost
Spangenberg went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI in Monday's victory over the Padres.
Spangenberg spent the bulk of the season with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, but he has played a key role late in the season, particularly the last two days, over which he picked up four hits and five RBI. He has been playing second base regularly, but that will no longer be the case when Keston Hiura (hamstring) returns to action, likely sometime this week. However, according to The Brewer Nation, manager Craig Counsell said after Monday's game that Spangenberg could see some action at shortstop -- in place of Orlando Arcia -- when Hiura is back in the lineup.
More News
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Held out Thursday•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Hits first homer•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Gets third straight start•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Returns to big leagues•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Remains in organization•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Dropped from 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...