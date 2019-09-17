Spangenberg went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI in Monday's victory over the Padres.

Spangenberg spent the bulk of the season with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, but he has played a key role late in the season, particularly the last two days, over which he picked up four hits and five RBI. He has been playing second base regularly, but that will no longer be the case when Keston Hiura (hamstring) returns to action, likely sometime this week. However, according to The Brewer Nation, manager Craig Counsell said after Monday's game that Spangenberg could see some action at shortstop -- in place of Orlando Arcia -- when Hiura is back in the lineup.