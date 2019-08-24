Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Returns to big leagues
Spangenberg was called up from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday.
Spangenberg was designated for assignment by the Brewers back in May, but he has worked his way back to the major-league team by batting .344/.403/.557 with 12 homers and 23 stolen bases in 82 games with San Antonio since the move was made. He may just be up to provide depth, though it's possible Spangenberg gets some run at shortstop in the immediate future with Orlando Arcia batting .204 since the All-Star break. Spangenberg has made 16 starts at short for San Antonio this year.
More News
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Remains in organization•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Still competing for roster spot•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Knocks another homer•
-
Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Belts first homer of spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...