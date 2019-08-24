Spangenberg was called up from Triple-A San Antonio on Saturday.

Spangenberg was designated for assignment by the Brewers back in May, but he has worked his way back to the major-league team by batting .344/.403/.557 with 12 homers and 23 stolen bases in 82 games with San Antonio since the move was made. He may just be up to provide depth, though it's possible Spangenberg gets some run at shortstop in the immediate future with Orlando Arcia batting .204 since the All-Star break. Spangenberg has made 16 starts at short for San Antonio this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories