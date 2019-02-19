Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Role remains undetermined
Spangenberg is no longer projected to share time at second base in 2019, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Spangenberg was originally expected to split time at the keystone with Hernan Perez in 2019, but the addition of Mike Moustakas leaves the soon-to-be 28-year-old without a clear role heading into camp. Manager Craig Counsell said the Brewers plan on giving Spangenberg a look around the diamond in spring training before determining how he'll factor into the team's plans. He does have an option remaining, so Spangenberg could open the season in the minors if he fails to carve out a role for himself in spring.
