Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Snagged by Milwaukee
Spangenberg signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Spangenberg was let go by the Padres near the end of November after he refused a minor-league assignment. He'll earn $1.2 million if he makes the Brewers' major-league roster and $250,000 if he ends up in the minors. With the departure of Jonathan Schoop and the limited experience Travis Shaw has at second base, there should be plenty of opportunities for Spangenberg to carve out a role for himself during spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...