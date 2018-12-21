Spangenberg signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Spangenberg was let go by the Padres near the end of November after he refused a minor-league assignment. He'll earn $1.2 million if he makes the Brewers' major-league roster and $250,000 if he ends up in the minors. With the departure of Jonathan Schoop and the limited experience Travis Shaw has at second base, there should be plenty of opportunities for Spangenberg to carve out a role for himself during spring training.

