Brewers' Cory Spangenberg: Still competing for roster spot
Spangenberg went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's spring game against the Padres.
Spangenberg has enjoyed facing his former team this spring, going 3-for-6 with two RBI over two games. Overall, he has gone 11-for-44 with three home runs and seven RBI while posting a .783 OPS. He's certainly in position to break camp with a bench spot on the Brewers' roster, but with the team bringing back Mike Moustakas to start at second base and Spangenberg having an option remaining, the Brewers could opt to have him open the season in the minors.
