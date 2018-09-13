Granderson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

The veteran outfielder's big night helped bring the Brewers to within one game of the NL Central lead. Granderson has gone 5-for-11 with two homers in eight games since coming over from the Jays, but his playing time will likely remain limited with Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain set in Milwaukee's starting outfield.