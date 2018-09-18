Granderson went 1-for-3 with three runs and two walks in Monday's victory over the Reds.

Monday's game was just the fifth Granderson has started since joining the Brewers in late August, but the third he started over the last five games. He has made a major impact for his new squad, hitting .333/.556/.778 across 27 plate appearances, and with his bat on fires, there's a good chance he continues starts more regularly the rest of the way.