Granderson went 2-for-6 and scored a run in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Granderson went just 1-for-22 (.045) over the seven games prior to Sunday's, but he was able to reach base a couple times Sunday out of the leadoff spot. Granderson started eight of the last 10 games, but with him struggling a bit and both Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun presumably healthy again, he may not be in the lineup as frequently over the season's final week.

