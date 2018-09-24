Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Snaps cold streak
Granderson went 2-for-6 and scored a run in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.
Granderson went just 1-for-22 (.045) over the seven games prior to Sunday's, but he was able to reach base a couple times Sunday out of the leadoff spot. Granderson started eight of the last 10 games, but with him struggling a bit and both Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun presumably healthy again, he may not be in the lineup as frequently over the season's final week.
