The Brewers acquired Keuchel from the Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Mark Feinsand of MLB.comreports.

The 36-year-old joined the Mariners on a minor-league contract in early April and pitched well at Triple-A Tacoma with a 3.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB over 71 innings (13 starts). Milwaukee has dealt with numerous injuries to its starting rotation this season, and Keuchel will provide veteran organizational depth for a depleted position group.