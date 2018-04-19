Jennings picked up both his second win and second hold of the season over the last two days.

Jennings threw just 11 total pitches and recorded only three total outs between the two outings, but he was still able to add a tally in both the win and hold columns. Manager Craig Counsell mentioned Jennings' name as a possible ninth-inning option after closer Corey Knebel (hamstring) was injured earlier this month, but Jennings has continued to pitch exclusively in middle relief. He has excelled in that role, though, giving up just two earned runs over 9.2 innings (1.86 ERA) while posting a 0.93 WHIP.