Brewers' Dan Jennings: Adding to counting stats
Jennings picked up both his second win and second hold of the season over the last two days.
Jennings threw just 11 total pitches and recorded only three total outs between the two outings, but he was still able to add a tally in both the win and hold columns. Manager Craig Counsell mentioned Jennings' name as a possible ninth-inning option after closer Corey Knebel (hamstring) was injured earlier this month, but Jennings has continued to pitch exclusively in middle relief. He has excelled in that role, though, giving up just two earned runs over 9.2 innings (1.86 ERA) while posting a 0.93 WHIP.
More News
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...