Jennings (calf) returned to action Tuesday, getting two outs without allowing a baserunner against the Indians en route to his sixth hold of the year.

He missed almost a week after being hit in the calf by a comebacker on May 2. The 31-year-old southpaw serves as the Brewers' No. 2 left-handed reliever (after Josh Hader). He has been excellent in real life (1.84 ERA), but won't log enough innings or miss enough bats (16.4 percent strikeout rate) to be useful in leagues that don't reward holds.