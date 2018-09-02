Jennings (ankle) allowed a go-ahead hit to the only batter he faced in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.

Jennings was brought in to face the Nationals' Juan Soto with a one-run lead, but he was not able to retire him and was removed before facing another batter. Jennings has taken the mound twice since injuring his ankle Thursday, so he appears to have put the setback behind him.

