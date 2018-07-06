Jennings pitched two perfect innings in Thursday's 7-2 win over Atlanta, striking out two and picking up a save.

It was the only save opportunity Jennings has seen in 2018 and he likely won't see them very often. Corey Knebel had pitched the last three days so he was likely unavailable in this contest. Jennings owns a 3.38 ERA in 42.2 innings on the year.