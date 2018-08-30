Jennings exited Thursday's game against the Reds with an apparent leg injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jennings appeared to injure himself after getting Billy Hamilton caught in a rundown. He immediately pulled up and went to the ground before being helped off the field by a pair of trainers. Specifics regarding the injury aren't known at the moment. Jordan Lyles replaced him on the mound.

