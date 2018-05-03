Jennings is dealing with a calf ailment after getting hit by a comebacker during Wednesday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jennings was able to stay in the game and finish off the seventh inning after getting hit by the comebacker, notching his fifth hold of the season with a scoreless inning of work. Manager Craig Counsell said he wasn't concerned about the injury after the game, so consider the reliever day-to-day for now.