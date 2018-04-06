Brewers' Dan Jennings: Might see save opportunities
Jennings could be in line for some saves as the Brewers a closer by committee approach while Corey Knebel (hamstring) is sidelined, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Jennings was a late addition to the Brewers' roster, but he's already been thrown into a number of high-leverage situations. He's also pitched well in those instances -- he's allowed just one run in four appearances this season. A host of other relievers are in the running for saves, but the fact that Jennings' name is being mentioned boosts his value in NL-only leagues at the very least.
