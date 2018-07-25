Jennings picked up his fourth win of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Nationals.

Jennings was only needed for one out Tuesday, but it was the final one the Brewers recorded before walking off the Nationals in the bottom of the 10th inning. Jennings has turned things around after posting a 6.23 ERA in June, putting up a tidy 1.74 ERA and .171 BAA in 10.1 innings over 11 appearances.