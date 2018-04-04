Jennings tossed a clean inning and picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.

Jennings entered Tuesday's contest in the top of the ninth inning with the Brewers trailing by a run; and after not allowing any further damage, he came away with the win when the Brewers clubbed back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the frame to do the same. He has gotten off to a good start since joining the Brewers just before the regular season began, allowing just one base runner over 2.2 innings, but he won't often find himself in the mix for a decision in the middle-relief role he currently occupies.