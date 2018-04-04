Brewers' Dan Jennings: Picks up first win of season
Jennings tossed a clean inning and picked up the win in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.
Jennings entered Tuesday's contest in the top of the ninth inning with the Brewers trailing by a run; and after not allowing any further damage, he came away with the win when the Brewers clubbed back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the frame to do the same. He has gotten off to a good start since joining the Brewers just before the regular season began, allowing just one base runner over 2.2 innings, but he won't often find himself in the mix for a decision in the middle-relief role he currently occupies.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...