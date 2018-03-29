Brewers' Dan Jennings: Set to join Brewers
Jennings agreed to a contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Jennings will join the Brewers just days after being released by the Rays. The 30-year-old southpaw has been a respectable reliever throughout his major-league career, keeping his ERA under 4.00 in all six of his big-league campaigns. He should slot into the middle of the Brewers' bullpen once activated, which will happen sometime after the Brewers' Opening Day showdown with the Padres on Thursday.
