Jennings agreed to a contract with the Brewers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Jennings will join the Brewers just days after being released by the Rays. The 30-year-old southpaw has been a respectable reliever throughout his major-league career, keeping his ERA under 4.00 in all six of his big-league campaigns. He should slot into the middle of the Brewers' bullpen once activated, which will happen sometime after the Brewers' Opening Day showdown with the Padres on Thursday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories