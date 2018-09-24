Jennings will get the start in Monday's game against the Cardinals.

The Brewers announced Sunday that they intended to get through Monday's game without a traditional starting pitcher, and it's now clear they will now do just that, as Jennings will start for the first time in his career. While Jennings will be on the mound the first time the Cardinals bat Monday night, he figures to work no more than an inning or two, and could realistically be pulled from the game at any point based on the lineup St. Louis chooses to employ.