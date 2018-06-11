Jennings allowed three runs, one earned, over two innings and took the loss Sunday as the Brewers fell to the Phillies.

Jennings has ran into a bit of trouble of late, giving up at least one earned run in five of his last seven outings. His ERA on the season still sits at a respectable 3.38, but he is probably going to have to bring down his 1.41 WHIP in order for the ERA to stay in that range.