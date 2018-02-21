Brewers' Daniel Missaki: Nearing return from surgery
Missaki (elbow) is making progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Tommy John procedure was Missaki's second, so the Brewers have been patient with his recovery. He has not appeared in an official game since 2015, but he will have a chance to get back up on the bump this year.
