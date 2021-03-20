Robertson left Friday's game against Arizona with a sore knee, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Robertson will rest Sunday but could be back in the lineup as soon as Monday. He appears to have a good shot to win a bench role this season, and the knee issue doesn't seem likely to significantly hurt his chances unless he suffers a setback.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: On track to secure roster spot•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Gets big-league deal from Brewers•
-
Daniel Robertson: Non-tendered by Giants•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Back with big club•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Reports back to alternate site•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Called up for twin bill•