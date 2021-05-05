Robertson (concussion) is feeling better and will test himself on the field during Wednesday's batting practice, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports

The infielder was concussed when hit in the head by a pitch on April 25. Robertson has had a dismal season at the plate thus far, getting on base at a .190 clip in 43 plate appearances, but his return will provide Milwaukee with much-needed bench depth, especially after Keston Hiura's demotion.