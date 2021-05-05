Robertson (concussion) is feeling better and will test himself on the field during Wednesday's batting practice, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports
The infielder was concussed when hit in the head by a pitch on April 25. Robertson has had a dismal season at the plate thus far, getting on base at a .190 clip in 43 plate appearances, but his return will provide Milwaukee with much-needed bench depth, especially after Keston Hiura's demotion.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Out with concussion•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Unavailable Monday•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Dealing with head injury•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Not starting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Returns to lineup•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Battling minor knee issue•