Robertson will be monitored in the coming days after he was hit in the head by a pitch in Sunday's win over the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell didn't sound too concerned about Robertson's injury after Sunday's game but said that the team will monitor him as a precaution. Prior to leaving Sunday's contest, Robertson went 0-for-2 with a run and one strikeout.
