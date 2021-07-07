Robertson was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday.
Robertson had started just one game since June 20, and he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster after the Brewers traded for first baseman Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday. The 27-year-old hit just .164 with two homers, 10 runs and four RBI across 50 games with the Brewers in 2021.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Goes deep in win•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Rejoins starting nine•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Exits with calf injury•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Activated from injured list•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Close to return•