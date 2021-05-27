Robertson left Thursday's game against the Padres with left calf cramps, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Robertson went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored to begin Thursday's contest, but he was removed from the game to begin the seventh inning. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Robertson should be considered day-to-day for now.
