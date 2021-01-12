Robertson signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Robertson hit a strong .333/.417/.333 for the Giants last season, though that came in a tiny sample of 24 plate appearances. In 855 total plate appearances over parts of four seasons, the 26-year-old has hit .234/.342/.352, good for a roughly average 97 wRC+. Combined with his ability to play anywhere in the infield as well the outfield corners, he should make a fine bench piece for the Brewers, but he's unlikely to be a particularly exciting fantasy option even if injuries open up unexpected playing time.
