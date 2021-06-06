Robertson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-0 win over Arizona.
Making his first start since May 27, Robertson broke a scoreless tie with his fifth-inning blast off Caleb Smith. It was his first homer since May 22 and just his second of the season. The 27-year-old infielder is slashing .146/.255/.313 through 56 plate appearances.
