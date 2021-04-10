Robertson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Robertson could see increased playing time at second base in the near future after Kolten Wong (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. However, Jace Peterson will start at the keystone for Saturday's matchup, batting seventh.
