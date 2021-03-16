Robertson "appears safely on his way" to earning a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Robertson has not made a lot of noise this spring, but he has quietly posted a .967 OPS, which is boosted significantly by a 6:1 BB:K. Robertson might not play regularly at any one position, but he can fill all three infield spots left of first base and can even be used in the outfield in a pinch, and that's the type of versatility the Brewers prefer from their reserves.