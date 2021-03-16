Robertson "appears safely on his way" to earning a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Robertson has not made a lot of noise this spring, but he has quietly posted a .967 OPS, which is boosted significantly by a 6:1 BB:K. Robertson might not play regularly at any one position, but he can fill all three infield spots left of first base and can even be used in the outfield in a pinch, and that's the type of versatility the Brewers prefer from their reserves.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Gets big-league deal from Brewers•
-
Daniel Robertson: Non-tendered by Giants•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Back with big club•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Reports back to alternate site•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Called up for twin bill•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Sent to alternate training site•