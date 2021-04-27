Robertson landed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday.
Robertson was hit in the head by a pitch Sunday and was unavailable the next day. The move was backdated to Monday, so he'll be eligible to return next Monday, though it's unclear whether or not he's expected to do so. Corey Ray was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Unavailable Monday•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Dealing with head injury•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Not starting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Returns to lineup•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Battling minor knee issue•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: On track to secure roster spot•