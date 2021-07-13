Robertson has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Robertson was DFA'd last Wednesday after slashing .164/.303/.274 across 90 big-league plate appearances. He didn't find any suitors on the waiver wire and will now remain in the Milwaukee organization for the time being. The infielder will need to be placed back on the 40-man roster should the club decide to give him another look in the majors later this season.
