Robertson (calf) will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
The last time he picked up a start May 27, Robertson exited early after experiencing cramping in his left calf. The Brewers were never concerned about the health of the utility man, who made appearances off the bench in six games since exiting with the calf issue. He'll now fill in for everyday third baseman Travis Shaw in the series finale.
