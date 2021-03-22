Robertson (knee) will start and second base and will hit seventh in Monday's Cactus League game against Cleveland.
Robertson was lifted from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks after tweaking his knee, but all he apparently needed was two days of rest for the pain to subside. In the absence of any setbacks with the knee heading into Opening Day, Robertson looks poised to break camp with the Brewers as a utility man.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Battling minor knee issue•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: On track to secure roster spot•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Gets big-league deal from Brewers•
-
Daniel Robertson: Non-tendered by Giants•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Back with big club•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Reports back to alternate site•