Robertson will be unavailable Monday against the Marlins after getting hit in the head by a pitch Sunday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Pablo Reyes was recalled to give the team an extra utility option and will start Monday's game. Robertson wasn't sent to the injured list, however, indicating that the Brewers believe he could be back soon.
More News
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Dealing with head injury•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Not starting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Returns to lineup•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Battling minor knee issue•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: On track to secure roster spot•
-
Brewers' Daniel Robertson: Gets big-league deal from Brewers•