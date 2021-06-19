site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Vogelbach isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Vogelbach had started each of the last 11 games, but he'll retreat to the bench with left-hander Austin Gomber starting for Colorado on Saturday. Jace Peterson will start at first base and bat sixth.
