Vogelbach went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Vogelbach hit a solo shot off Pirates starter Chad Kuhl in the first inning. In the seventh, Vogelbach went deep on a two-run blast against reliever Chris Stratton to tie the game at 5-5. The 28-year-old Vogelbach is in the mix for playing time at first base as Keston Hiura has picked up at-bats at second base. Through 27 plate appearances, Vogelbach has two homers, four RBI and six runs scored while slashing .167/.259/.417 this season.